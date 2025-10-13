NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 7: Updated QB rankings after Week 6 action

12. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers won a pretty ho-hum game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL Season and now move to 4-1 on the year. The Browns, Ravens, and Bengals all lost and are now the epitome of dysfunction.

The Steelers simply have to not mess this thing up, and Aaron Rodgers is not a quarterback who has ever thrown a ton of interceptions, so Pittsburgh is probably going to run away with the AFC North title by the time the last month of the season rolls around.

The other starting QBs in the AFC North when Week 6 began were Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco, and Cooper Rush. Yeah, that’s how bad it’s gotten. Rodgers has played well this year but hasn’t really been all that special. He’s a modest no. 12 in our QB rankings.

11. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears really begun to find something notable on offense in their two-game win streak. The Bears now take on the Washington Commanders in the second Monday Night Football game, and we all remember what happened the last time these two teams played in the 2024 NFL Season.

Williams has been under a lot of scrutiny this offseason, and it’s mostly due to him playing for the Bears and perhaps not having nearly as good of a rookie season as some thought. But when you look at it, Caleb Williams did do quite a good job given the circumstances, and first-year head coach Ben Johnson has been tasked with getting this offense right.

Williams has five touchdown passes over his last two games and has eight through four games, so he’s on pace for a healthy 34 here in the 2025 NFL Season. I would not be shocked to see Williams and this offense really take off in the coming weeks.