NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 7: Updated QB rankings after Week 6 action

10. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Playing in just three games this year due to an injury already, Jayden Daniels is still probably getting himself acclimated this season. He’s completed less than 60% of his passes and has tossed four touchdowns against zero interceptions, and injuries have been the name of the game for the Commanders this year, but in Daniels’ return in Week 5, they had a fantastic win over the LA Chargers, so that could give them some footing to go on a run here.

Jayden Daniels has proven himself to be a top QB in the NFL, as his rookie season last year was the best we’ve seen by a rookie QB in the history of the NFL. The one thing I have mentioned with the Commanders is the older roster and the lack of high-end roster talent.

I just do not know if they have enough sheer talent to go on a run to the Super Bowl, but if Daniels can make a year two leap, they absolutely could.

9. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

It was a pretty solid outing for Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers got a bit of a scare from the Miami Dolphins, but they were able to close it out and move to 4-2 on the season, keeping pace with the Denver Broncos, who have all of a sudden won three games in a row.

The Chargers have been dealing with a ton of injuries on offense and are trotting out a pretty limp offensive line. Herbert does deserve a bit of credit for being able to stand tall in the offensive line and still produce at a high level.

I don’t believe he’s truly an elite player at the position and actually think he’s closer to being this generation’s Kirk Cousins, so him being ninth here in our QB rankings feels like his ceiling. Justin Herbert is always going to be an efficient QB, but can he lead a team consistently into the postseason?