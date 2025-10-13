NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 7: Updated QB rankings after Week 6 action

8. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks took care of business against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 and earned themselves a very solid road win after falling at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5.

I was flat-out wrong about the Seahawks, and I’ll admit it right here. I did not think Sam Darnold was going to be nearly as efficient as he’s been, as it seems like he’s not skipped a beat from his breakout season with the Minnesota Vikings.

And it just goes to show you just how much a change in scenery and getting out of the dysfunction can help players reach their full potential. Darnold still has a couple of years before he turns 30 years old, so the prime of his career might truly be just beginning.

He’s largely been good all season and has been one of the more efficient quarterbacks in the NFL.

7. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Completing nearly 72% of his passes, Daniel Jones is still playing well and is also playing himself into some sort of contract extension with the Colts if this keeps up. The Colts are now 5-1 on the season and undefeated at home after their huge win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Jones was cut by the New York Giants during the season back in 2024 and was able to latch on with the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings did seem to want him back, but he took a gamble and went to Indy.

It’s paid off thus far, but Jones and the Colts still have to close this thing out and capture the AFC South title. Jones has been efficient and decisive this year and is no. 7 in our QB rankings. I do truly wonder how much higher he can go, though, as he's been a bottom-10 QB for much of his NFL career.