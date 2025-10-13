NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 7: Updated QB rankings after Week 6 action

6. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Without Lamar Jackson in the lineup for the Baltimore Ravens, they truly never stood a chance, so all Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams had to do was to simply not mess things up, and they did. Stafford and the Rams are now 4-2 on the season and are in a record tie with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers after Week 6.

The Arizona Cardinals have dropped to 2-4 on the season, and it does not feel like that team is going to be able to rebound given what has gone on. With 12 touchdowns against just two interceptions on the season, Stafford himself has been flat-out great and is on pace for one of the more efficient and clean seasons of his NFL career.

The veteran QB has not thrown an interception since September 21st, and it feels like this LA Rams team here in the 2025 NFL Season could end up being the best in the Matthew Stafford era. He’s a future Hall of Fame QB, and, despite approaching 40 years old, is still aligning the rock at a very high level.

5. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

It was a tale of two halves for Drake Maye, but he finishes Week 6 having thrown three touchdown passes and 261 yards. On the season, the second-year QB has now thrown 10 touchdown passes and is completing over 73% of his passes, so the breakout season is here and it’s something.

The Patriots are now 4-2 on the season and are absolutely a playoff-caliber team. It would be hard for the Pats to not make the playoffs at this point, as their schedule is quite soft the rest of the way, and there are only a handful of quarterbacks playing more efficient football than Drake Maye right now.

I think when doing QB rankings, it’s important to discard the household names and simply look at which passers are currently playing the best, and we are taking the most recent performances as the primary basis here. Drake Maye is no. 4.