NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 7: Updated QB rankings after Week 6 action

30. Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns

Dillon Gabriel has been given an impossible task, and you really can’t blame him for the Cleveland Browns’ woes. Gabriel had to go into Acrisure Stadium to try and knock-off the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that simply was not going to happen. I believe we end up seeing Shedeur Sanders at some point, but that’s not because Gabriel has played poorly.

However, it’s not like he’s played all that well, either. The Browns do have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, so this team might end up taking a massive swing on a QB in next April’s draft. Dillon Gabriel has a ton of limitations as a potential franchise QB in the NFL, but he could settle in with the Browns or another team as a backup option.

Gabriel is 30th in our power rankings as Week 6 of the 2025 NFL Season closes out. Gabriel has not thrown an interception up to this point, so he’s largely keeping the ball out of harm’s way, and that absolutely is something that will keep a QB in the league for years.

29. Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Flacco played about as good as the Cincinnati Bengals could have asked him to play after shockingly being traded from the Cleveland Browns earlier this week. Flacco finished the game with a respectable 90.9 passer rating and was able to throw two touchdown passes against zero interceptions, so that’s a good start.

There is reason to believe that Flacco and the Bengals could begin to scrape together a few wins, as he’s surely a better option at QB over Jake Browning, and he’ll also be able to get the ball to his best pass-catchers in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Still, though, the veteran Flacco, who has now played for three of four AFC North teams, has largely played badly this year and doesn’t make up much ground in our updated QB power rankings.