NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 7: Updated QB rankings after Week 6 action

24. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Already with seven interceptions on the season, Tua Tagovailoa is not playing good football this year. The Miami Dolphins had their chances against the LA Chargers, but they predictably could not get anything done.

The Dolphins have to hit the reset button in a major way and perhaps even move on from their veteran QB. Tagovailoa has put the ball in harm’s way at a higher rate than he has at any point in his NFL career, and internally, it does not seem like the Dolphins have much of anything positive going on, unfortunately.

Just a couple of years ago, this team was among the best in the AFC, and it finally felt like they were able to get something going, but it’s crazy how quickly things have changed.

Tagovailoa is no. 24 in our QB power rankings as Week 6 closes out, as it seems like the one thing he was good at - not committing a ton of turnovers, but things change quickly in the NFL.

23. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants have been fun so far. This team is now 2-1 in Dart’s three starts, and he has largely looked OK. What we’d love to see from the rookie QB is simply him being able to settle into the offense a bit more as the season goes on.

A lot of what has happened with Dart and the Giants’ offense has been things out of structure, and that can’t always work, but something has to be said about his ability to create those plays out of structure, and that’s always a good quality for any NFL quarterback.

Jaxson Dart may have been the franchise QB that the New York Giants have been searching for, and you get the sense that this current Giants’ regime might get the 2026 NFL Season to see if they can unlock this era a bit more.