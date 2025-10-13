NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 7: Updated QB rankings after Week 6 action

22. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

All of a sudden, the Carolina Panthers are 3-3 and feel like things might be starting to click. It was a huge win over the Dallas Cowboys and their second win in a row. This franchise might honestly be onto something, but they also might not be.

Bryce Young had himself a solid day and has now thrown 10 touchdowns against five interceptions, and his passer rating on the season is now a respectable 84. Slowly but surely, are the Carolina Panthers figuring this thing out?

I do think it is wise to have a bit of caution, though, as the Dallas Cowboys defense might just be the worst in the NFL, and they typically make every single QB look good, but Bryce Young was a first overall pick for a reason.

If I were a Panthers fan, I would have to at least be slightly encouraged by what I have seen over the past two weeks. Sure, their two-straight wins over the Dolphins and Cowboys might not be all that impressive, but there are a ton of teams who have fewer than three wins, and the Panthers, through six games, are right in the mix in the NFC.

21. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts has been bad the past two weeks for the Philadelphia Eagles, and he is absolutely one of the main issues with this football team right now. Sure, offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo is not helping anything, and the offensive line has been a bit banged up as well.

However, when the circumstances aren’t perfect, you can see why Jalen Hurts isn’t anything special. This is not a top-tier QB, and it’s not even close. He can’t throw the ball at a high level and often holds onto the ball for too long despite having elite weapons around him.

Hurts and the Eagles have now lost two games in a row and look lost on the offensive side of the ball. Jalen Hurts doesn’t help things. He’s a limited quarterback, and it’s been that way his entire career.