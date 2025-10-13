NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 7: Updated QB rankings after Week 6 action

20. Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers

It was a game to forget for Mac Jones and the San Francisco 49ers, but despite the loss, the 49ers are still 4-2 on the season, and the sky is not falling. Fred Warner is out for the year due to a pretty nasty dislocated ankle he suffered in this game, and to perhaps spill on even more injury, Mac Jones didn’t play well.

Jones threw for 347 yards but did have two interceptions, so he takes a hit in our latest QB power rankings. I would expect that if Brock Purdy is healthy, the 49ers have the obvious decision to go back to him. Mac Jones was playing some excellent football for the 49ers, but this game here in Week 6 might end things.

On paper, the 49ers still have a pretty easy schedule ahead of them and did just play one of their toughest opponents.

There are a ton of teams in a much worse position, and if Mac Jones needed to start again, there’s reason to believe he’d be able to figure it out. Jones falls to no. 20 in our QB power rankings as Week 6 closes out.

19. Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings

Carson Wentz and the Minnesota Vikings are in a decent spot right now, and Wentz has held his own. It’s honestly quite impressive that Wentz was able to come into the mix and immediately perform at a decent level after being thrust into the starting lineup, but it seems like the Minnesota Vikings are poised to go back to JJ McCarthy when he is healthy and ready to return.

The Vikings have had such an odd QB situation over the past couple of seasons, and you just wonder if this team regrets letting Sam Darnold leave just a little bit, as he and the Seattle Seahawks have played quite well this year and are 4-2 through their first six games.

Wentz has definitely done what is asked of him, and he gets a bit of respect for it with being ranked 19th in our updated QB power rankings for Week 6.