NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 7: Updated QB rankings after Week 6 action

18. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

Spencer Rattler has been solid and efficient this year for the New Orleans Saints, and I really do think the Saints would be wise to keep Rattler around in 2026 and to try and build around him more. He’s been good this year, dare I say, and with how bad the Saints are on paper, Rattler might be able to unlock another level with more talent around him.

The Saints lost in Week 6 to a great team in the New England Patriots, but they’ve played many of their opponents close, and Rattler has done what’s been asked of him. Honestly, the Saints using a second-round pick on Tyler Shough in the 2025 NFL Draft is looking worse and worse each day.

I would expect New Orleans to be sellers at the deadline despite their QB playing well, though.

17. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars definitely have some good wins on their record thus far, but this was a team they simply could not match up with. This is the main concern I have with the Jaguars, in my opinion.

The upstart Jags got out to a 4-1 start with some top-notch wins, but we just do not know just how good this team is, and QB Trevor Lawrence has never really been consistently looked at as a franchise QB.

Things seem to be turning around for the better this year, but the Jags are going to have to beat a few good teams down the stretch if they hope to capture the AFC South crown, and I am just not sure if Trevor Lawrence is that guy for the job. Liam Coen has done a great job in his first year as their head coach, but unlocking the QB should be the goal with the remainder of the 2025 NFL Season.