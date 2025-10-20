NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 8: Updated QB rankings after Week 7 action

Now that Week 7 is about over, we can get into our QB rankings, and there has been a ton of recent movement. We've seen some young QBs making strides like Drake Maye, but other veterans like Justin Fields have really struggled.

In today's NFL, no team is going to sustain success for the long-term without how-end QB play, and most teams in the league simply do not have that type of luxury right now. The 2026 NFL Draft in April also doesn't seem to be that deep at the position.

We're slowly approaching the halfway point of the season, and not only is the QB hierarchy shaping up, but the playoff picture is also coming into view as well. Let's get into our latest QB power rankings. taking a long look at the most recent performances but always considering the total body of work for the majority of our grading scale here.

NFL QB Power Rankings: Justin Fields at rock-bottom, Drake Maye surging

32. Justin Fields, New York Jets

I mean, what are we doing here? Justin Fields is flat-out unplayable, and when you put him on a team lacking top-end talent on offense, his deficiences are exposed even more. This is not anyone close to being a franchise QB in this league, and it’s really baffling that the New York Jets signed him to begin with.

Fields was benched in Week 7 and could not make much happen against a shaky Carolina Panthers’ defense. I would hope that the Jets don’t continue putting Fields out there, as it’s honestly disrespectful to the rest of the team. He’s last in our QB rankings.

31. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith has more interceptions than touchdowns this year and is a bad, bad quarterback. The Las Vegas Raiders should have known something was up when the Seattle Seahawks were willing to trade him for a measly third-round pick.

A passer rating below 80 and leading a horrific offense, we might be seeing the end of Geno Smith as a starter in the NFL, but he did regress each year following his breakout season back in 2022. Smith is no. 31 in our QB rankings and just can’t do much of anything well at this point.