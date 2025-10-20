NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 8: Updated QB rankings after Week 7 action

14. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts had a perfect 158.3 passer rating in the Eagles’ win over the Vikings in Week 7, which was incredibly impressive, and both he and the offense deserve a ton of credit for that performance against a stingy Vikings’ defense that honestly got embarrassed.

Hurts rises a bit in our QB power rankings, and the Eagles snap their two-game losing streak and move to 5-2 on the season. With the Washington Commanders not looking nearly as good and the Dallas Cowboys being a flawed team, Philly has another path to the NFC East title this year.

And while Hurts hasn’t been this good all year, he’s thrown just one interception and has taken care of the football. Perhaps this Week 7 performance is what could set the stage for an offensive breakout down the line.

13. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix was responsible for all four Broncos’ touchdowns in the fourth quarter. He had two through the air and two rushing, and that was the first time in NFL history a QB had done that in a single quarter.

Nix and the Broncos’ offense still have a good bit to figure out, especially earlly in games, but you really can’t argue with their late-game heroics. Nix has done a great job keeping the ball out of harm’s way as well. He’s thrown just one interception over his past five games.

Denver has also won four games in a row. As a total body of work, you’d have expected to see more from Nix at this point, but growth in the NFL isn’t always linear, and he’s not the only second-year QB that hasn’t played as well as some expected.

Nix has led two insane fourth-quarter comebacks over the last three weeks and is emerging as a QB you simply do not want to face.