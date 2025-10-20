NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 8: Updated QB rankings after Week 7 action

12. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen threw six interceptions all of last year and already has four interceptions through his first six games. The Buffalo Bills are 4-2 on the season and were on their bye in Week 7, but this two-game losing streak does tell us a good bit about Buffalo.

This feels like one of many ‘good not great’ teams in the AFC, and that goes for Allen, as well. He simply hasn’t been that special this year, as there are 11 quarterbacks in our current power rankings who have played better than him this year.

Before the bye, Allen and the Bills had a disastrous game against the Atlanta Falcons in primetime. The Bills are also second in the AFC East, as the New England Patriots have already beaten Buffalo this year and did win in Week 7 over the Tennessee Titans.

Another thing to note here is that Allen has already been sacked 12 times this year - he was sacked 14 times in the entire 2024 regular season, so this QB is definitely regressing from his MVP season in 2024. Josh Allen comes in at no. 12 in our power rankings.

11. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers has played quite well for the Pittsburgh Steelers this year and has 14 touchdown passes and a 105 passer rating through the team’s first six games. He’s had a 95+ passer rating in five of six games this year, so it’s clear that the veteran QB still has plenty left in the tank, and what we saw from the Steelers in Week 6 was a huge indictment on the defense and Mike Tomlin. There was simply no reason for the Steelers to lose that game with the Bengals being in the state they are.

Rodgers has been very good this year and is absolutely capable of leading this Steelers’ team to an AFC North title in the 2025 NFL Season, but them dropping to 4-2 could complicate things if the Bengals can stack some wins with Joe Flacco and if the Ravens can have a turnaround when Lamar Jackson returns to the lineup.