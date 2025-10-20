NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 8: Updated QB rankings after Week 7 action

10. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson has missed some time this year but is actually playing some insane football. He’s thrown 10 touchdown passes and has a 130.5 passer rating. He’s obviously not close to being a reason why the Baltimore Ravens have struggled this year.

They’re now 1-5 on the season and likely have to finish 9-8 if they want a shot at making the postseason. Getting Jackson back in the lineup and healthy is a great start, but this defense is perhaps the worst in the league, and this team has a ton of injuries to overcome.

Lamar Jackson is already an all-time great QB and a first ballot Hall of Famer. He’s the best dual-threat QB in the NFL and is, during most weeks, the best QB in the league. However, we have to knock him down a bit as he’s not been on the field in a few weeks. Jackson is no. 10 in our updated QB rankings.

9. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

When will the Green Bay Packers start to win games more convincingly? Another close win against a shaky team in Week 7, the Packers still only have one loss on the season, but this year just hasn’t gone the way many of us thought.

Jordan Love played fine and has still played quite well this year, but again, we want more. The Packers are emerging as the most ‘good’ team in the NFL and still feel a ways away from being a legitimate contender.

Love has a 108.1 passer rating this year and is completing nearly 70% of his throws, so he does deserve a ton of credit for his performance thus far. The NFC is also a pretty deep conference, so as the 2025 season goes on, they’ll need their QB to continue playing this well overall. Love is no. 9 in our QB power rankings but can play better.

It’ll be interesting to see if this Packers’ team has anything more in them.