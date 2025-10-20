NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 8: Updated QB rankings after Week 7 action

8. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold plays on Monday Night Football

Sam Darnold has been excellent this year and has absolutely been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this year. Since breaking out in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings, Darnold has been, easily, a top-10 QB in this league and is still a couple of years away from being 30 years old.

There is a scenario where Darnold could finish his career with the Seattle Seahawks and have, perhaps, 5-8 years of high-end play like this. It’s a huge indicator of just how much coaching and being in a competent situation matters, even for quarterbacks. On the flip side of things, the Vikings might slightly regret letting Darnold leave in free agency.

He’s a perfect fit in Seattle and should have this team at a solid 5-2 record with an obvious win over the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 7. If Seattle keeps winning, Darnold should be in the MVP conversation.

7. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones hasn’t thrown more than two touchdown passes in a game, but he’s up to 10 now and has a 105.9 passer rating for the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts took down the Los Angeles Chargers in their house in what may have been their most impressive win of the season.

Indy is now 6-1 on the season and the standalone top seed in the AFC yet again. Honestly, this does feel like a legitimate juggernaut as well, and Jones might just be another QB who puts it all together on a new team.

We’ve seen other players like Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield do this in recent years, and we could even go further back to someone like Alex Smith, who played better deeper into his career. Jones and the Colts are doing everything right, and Jones has just one game this year with a passer rating below 100.

He’s easily been a top-10 QB in the NFL in 2025 and is earning a nice payday.