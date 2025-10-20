NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 8: Updated QB rankings after Week 7 action

6. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye is playing better than most quarterbacks in the NFL and is now approaching elite status. In my opinion, the second-year leap from Maye was one of the more obvious things in the NFL this year, as he played quite well as a rookie, and the New England Patriots simply aced the offseason.

Hiring Mike Vrabel was a great move, and him bringing Josh McDaniels back into the mix as the offensive coordinator was also outstanding. The Pats bolstered the offensive line in the offseason as well, and things are just coming together right now.

Maye and the Pats feel like, easily, one of the 10 best teams in the NFL and are absolutely going to make the playoffs. They are currently first in the AFC East as well due to taking down the Buffalo Bills a couple of weeks ago.

Drake Maye is no. 6 in our QB power rankings and could rise up more as the season goes on.

5. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff plays on Monday Night Football

Since being traded by the LA Rams a few seasons ago, Jared Goff has reinvented himself with the Detroit Lions. He’s been one of the best QBs in the NFL for years now and looks to rebound after a sloppy loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in primetime in Week 6. The Lions face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and this game in Week 7 could be a teaser of the NFC Championship Game.

Both teams are led by their top-notch QBs but are a bit weaker on the defensive side. The Lions are hosting this one in Week 7 and could ride that homefield advantage to a close win. Historically, Jared Goff is 8-2 playing on Mondays with a stellar 105.4 passer rating. He’s also got a 101 career passer rating playing at home, so this could be a very efficient day for the Lions’ passer.

There’s no reason to believe that Goff won’t play well and continue to rank near the top of our QB power rankings. Even if the Lions were to lose this one, I would be shocked if their QB wasn’t insanely efficient. He’s simply someone who rarely has a bad game anymore.