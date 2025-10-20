NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 8: Updated QB rankings after Week 7 action

4. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams just absolutely embarrassed the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 7, and I am not sure a blowout win was expected. To me, this says a lot about both teams, but perhaps more about the Rams.

We all kind of knew that the Jags were going to be a limited team no matter what - they have a first-year head coach, an OK roster, and a QB that just hasn’t been all that great in the NFL. However, the Jaguars’ defense was the key in this one, but the Rams really ran circles around that unit.

The veteran Stafford tossed five touchdown passes in the 35-7 win. He’s now got 17 touchdowns against just two interceptions this year and absolutely has to be considered for the MVP at this point. He’s on pace to have the best season of his career and is still playing at an extremely high level. Matthew Stafford is objectively an awesome quarterback.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs shutout the Las Vegas Raiders at home in Week 7, which wasn’t really anything impressive, as the Raiders are among the worst teams in the NFL. To the surprise of no one, Patrick Mahomes is playing insanely well, and after a shaky 0-2 start, the Chiefs have since won four of their previous five games.

And they now sit just one game back in the AFC West with a ton of momentum in their favor. Wide receiver Rashee Rice was back in the picture in Week 7 and is going to open things up a bit more on offense. With there being no clear-cut contender in the AFC right now, I think many of us can see the writing on the wall.

Mahomes and the Chiefs might again be able to make a Super Bowl run, as there really doesn’t seem to be a whole lot in their way, and their QB has played lights-out this year. He’s third in our QB rankings.