NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 8: Updated QB rankings after Week 7 action

30. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Now having thrown six interceptions over his past two games, Tua Tagovailoa continues to fall in our NFL quarterback rankings, and I really do wonder how much worse it has to get before major changes come.

It’s not uncommon to see in-season firings of head coaches and general managers, and it’s also not uncommon to see starting quarterbacks being sent to the bench for poor play. Tagovailoa is obviously playing the worst football of his career and already has 10 interceptions on the season.

Miami is now 1-6 and somehow not the worst team in their division, which is another different story. To be fair, we have seen Tagovailoa be a hyper-efficient QB before, so it’s not like he’s incapable of that, but this might be a situation there a fresh start is needed for both sides. The only problem I see with that possibility is the Dolphins finding a team to take on Tagovailoa’s contract.

29. Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns

Dillon Gabriel really hasn’t been bad this year. He was a modest 13/18 for 116 yards in the Browns’ win over the Miami Dolphins. The Browns’ defense was the story of the game, but for a rookie QB drafted in the mid-rounds, this is about what you can expect and what Gabriel has done thus far.

I don’t think he’s anything close to a potential franchise QB, but he’s really making a name for himself as a backup in 2026 and beyond for the Browns. Cleveland has to get their long-term QB situation figured out, but Gabriel could absolutely remain in the picture.

At some point, though, I do think the Browns would be wise to throw Shedeur Sanders out there to see what he’s capable of. Cleveland is 2-5 on the season and can definitely win a few more games this year.