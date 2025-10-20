NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 8: Updated QB rankings after Week 7 action

26. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward has had a rough rookie season. The game in Week 7 against the New England Patriots ended up getting out of hand, so Ward was able to pad his stats a bit, but it’s really been a rookie season to forget, and this is about as bad as you’ll see from teams that have rookie signal-callers.

Ward will already be on his second head coach when 2026 rolls around, as Brian Callahan was recently fired. It’s a shame, as many have said Ward has what it takes to be a high-end QB in this league, but we really haven’t seen much of it at all this year.

In most cases, rookie QBs typically have spurts of showcasing what they can do, and until the Titans find a competent head coach and get the offense situated overall, the Titans are going to continue to suffer.

Cam Ward is no. 26 in our QB power rankings, and there isn’t much he can do to rise up as the season goes on.

25. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr hasn’t been anything special for the Atlanta Falcons this year. He’s no. 25 in our power rankings, as the Falcons dropped a disappointing game in Week 7 to the San Francisco 49ers. Penix has made nine starts in the NFL and is 4-5 in those starts with eight touchdowns and six interceptions.

He’s playing like a de-facto rookie would and could begin to figure this thing out as the season goes on. It’s a shame, as the Falcons have a ton of talent on offense and have played quite well on defense, so this could be a playoff team, but it’s clear that Penix just isn’t there yet.

The second-year QB could absolutely rise up in our power rankings as the season goes on, but he’s played forgettable football this year and simply needs to continue growing as his second year progresses.