NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 8: Updated QB rankings after Week 7 action

24. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

A three-interception game from Spencer Rattler does drop him a bit in our power rankings. He was playing some very efficient football, but on paper, he’s still not been bad in the 2025 NFL Season, all things considered. He’s now got eight touchdowns against four interceptions and a respectable 88.4 passer rating thus far.

Just 1-12 as a starter, Rattler is on a pretty disastrous and dysfunctional Saints’ franchise, and it’s not really his fault at all. He’s largely played well in 2025 and is definitely making the case for 2026. In my opinion, the Saints should move on from GM Mickey Loomis and just start fresh from up top.

If there’s even a small chance that Rattler can be a franchise QB, the Saints have to do what it takes to build around him, and I am not sure Loomis is the one who can do that. Spencer Rattler drops to no. 24 in our power rankings as Week 7 closes out.

23. Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

You really have to give credit to Jaxson Dart and the New York Giants for the fight they have shown in his starts this year. The rookie duo of Dart and Cam Skattebo really seems to be something, but in Week 7, a lot of what the Giants’ produced on offense was due to some shaky penalties against the Broncos’ defense.

Dart didn’t complete a high percentage of his passes, but you got the sense that he has those intangible qualities to hang around in tight games. The loss by the Giants was absolutely not Dart’s fault, and I do believe Week 7 was a moral victory to an extent.

If I were a Giants’ fan, I’d try to compartmentalize this game and simply look at the performance from the rookie QB, which was encouraging overall. Dart might just be a franchise QB.