NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 8: Updated QB rankings after Week 7 action

20. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

It does seem like we are seeing a bit of a regression from Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders. They are now 3-4 on the season after going 12-5 in 2024. The Commanders came within one game of the Super Bowl last year but really do not have the high-end roster talent to compete with the best teams in the NFL.

Daniels has also struggled to stay healthy this year and again hurt himself in the Commanders’ Week 7 blowout loss against the Dallas Cowboys. Simply put, the Commanders haven’t been a very good team this year, and their QB hasn’t been all that special, either.

This isn’t the first example of a second-year QB regressing, though. CJ Stroud and the Texans regressed in 2024, and some would say that Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos haven’t look quite that good on offense this year as they did in 2024.

I do trust that this QB and coaching staff will get things back on the right track, though, but Daniels is falling in our QB rankings.

19. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

It was not the prettiest game for Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, but a win is a win. The Bears have now won four games in a row and are 4-2 on the season after a shaky 0-2 start. Williams seems to be trending in the right direction, but as we all know, QB growth in the NFL is not linear, so while Williams has looked better this year, that doesn’t mean he’ll continue to look better as the season goes on.

The Bears are in a good spot, though. First-year head coach Ben Johnson seems to be the real-deal, and the Bears’ defense played well in their Week 7 win. With the NFC being a deeper conference, it would be an obvious sign of things to come if Caleb Williams could lead this team into a Wild Card seed.

He was the first overall pick for a reason and does have the ability to develop into a high-end quarterback in this league. Williams is 19th in our QB rankings.