NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 8: Updated QB rankings after Week 7 action

16. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Is it time to have a talk about Justin Herbert? The honeymoon has long been over for the Los Angeles Chargers. After a 3-0 start in which they won three games against their division rivals, the Bolts have since dropped three of their past four games and got their rear ends handed to them by the Indianapolis Colts at home in Week 7.

Herbert was able to pad his stats late in the game, but he was thoroughly awful when the game mattered the most. On the season, Herbert has now thrown six interceptions on the season after throwing just six all of 2024.

The Chargers are now 4-3 on the season and don’t feel like a very threatening team at all. Justin Herbert has been this type of QB his entire career - consistently efficient, but consistently nothing more.

I have said this for years - what would the conversation be with Justin Herbert if he was the exact size as Kirk Cousins or Bo Nix? I think a lot of people overhype Herbert because of his size and arm strength, but now in year six, it feels like there’s virtually nothing to show for it besides some shiny regular-season statistics.

15. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud plays on Monday Night Football

CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans have ridden a two-game winning streak with wins over the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens heading into their Week 6 bye, and they are facing off against the Seattle Seahawks on the later Monday Night Football game.

Stroud and the Texans’ offense have struggled a bit this year, and the root cause of that is the inept offensive line, as that unit is simply missing notable talent overall. Trading away Laremy Tunsil was an odd choice, and the interior has been a mess for multiple seasons.

CJ Stroud hasn’t been able to find that rookie season spark he had back in 2023, and he’s really been an average statistical QB in the 2024 season and here in 2025 thus far. However, I do believe Stroud is capable of being a great QB again in this league, but he’ll have to lead this team past the Seattle Seahawks on MNF, and I just do not see a path for that to happen.

It could be a long day at the office for Stroud who is a lot closer to being an average QB than a great one.