NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 9: Updated QB ranking after Week 8 action

8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

On the whole this season, you really can’t overstate how well Dak Prescott has played. Prescott has played at an MVP level, but the concerns about the way this Cowboys offense plays on the road are being amplified week after week.

Prescott has gotten everyone involved in that Dallas offense, and the presence of a running game has made him even scarier, but the way he played in Denver on Sunday has happened a couple of times now this season, which gives us reason for pause.

To say Prescott was on fire heading into that game against Denver, however, would be a massive understatement. He was the hottest QB in the league for a full month, with 13 TD passes in his previous four games. He’s got to bounce back quickly after Denver got the better of him with 0 TDs and 2 INTs.

7. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

The Packers needed Jordan Love to come through with a big performance on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers (and his old pal Aaron Rodgers), and he delivered in a big way.

Love got the better of Rodgers in a big way and made some really clutch plays late in this game, leaning on his playmakers like Tucker Kraft and Christian Watson en route to a nice win for the Pack.

What we have seen from Love all year up to this point is everything we expected out of him during the offseason. He's taken that next step in his progression as a player, and is operating Matt LaFleur's offense to near perfection. The Packers have to feel like they can win it all if Love can play the way we saw on Sunday night in a hostile environment.