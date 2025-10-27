NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 9: Updated QB ranking after Week 8 action

28. Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns

There’s only so much you can do when you’re trying to matriculate down the field on every play. At some point, Kevin Stefanski is going to have to start opening up the playbook for Dillon Gabriel, or he’s really doing him (and the organization) a disservice.

Gabriel completed 21 passes, only took one sack, but was only able to average 4.5 yards per completion. He had two touchdown passes on the day and no running game to speak of behind him, either. The Browns are trying to get a good look at a lot of different young players on the roster, and Gabriel is obviously playing the most important position.

This team’s playmakers just aren’t helping give him the best look, outside of the tight ends. Both Harold Fannin Jr. and David Njoku caught touchdowns from Gabriel on Sunday.

27. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

There’s only so much Cam Ward can realistically do on a week-to-week basis. For example, he had a nice drive at the end of the 1st half against the Colts to set up a possible field goal to make it 17-10 at the time, but was robbed of points by his own kicker.

We see Ward making throws out there, and we can see that he’s going to be a viable option for the Titans moving forward, but this Titans roster is just so depleted of talent and has no supporting cast for the young QB. You have to feel for him after a game like this, where the talent discrepancy that is the Indianapolis Colts just forces this game to quickly get out of hand.

Ward had some rookie moments in Sunday’s game as well, but he’s one of the few that will be part of the solution on that team beyond this season.