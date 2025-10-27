NFL QB Power Rankings, Week 9: Updated QB ranking after Week 8 action

22. Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

I think it’s fair to say, after he took six sacks last week against the Packers, that there’s still a bit too much “statue” in the way Jacoby Brissett plays, but is it also fair to say that he’s done better operating Drew Petzing’s offense this year – so far – than Kyler Murray? Even though the Cardinals were 0-2 in the first two starts Brissett made, I wonder if he’s not their best option moving forward.

But it really doesn’t matter, because the Cardinals wouldn’t make a move like that…would they?

Brissett had four touchdowns in his first two starts, and nearly averaged 300 yards per game. And the Cardinals were competitive, losing by four points to two of the better teams in the NFL (Packers, Colts). There are no moral victories in the NFL, but Brissett might be this team’s ticket to turning things around, at least for this season.

21. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Boy, you almost couldn’t help but let a tear roll down your cheek on Sunday if you’re a Miami Dolphins fan. Tua Tagovailoa has been getting called out for his leadership at the media pulpit, fans are wondering if he’s even going to be around after the year, and he led the NFL with 10 interceptions coming into the week.

With the Dolphins down and seemingly out, Tagovailoa responded the way a franchise quarterback should. He absolutely put together a nostalgic performance (if we can call it that) against the Atlanta Falcons. The way Tua was getting the playmakers involved was reminiscent of the way it used to be when the Dolphins had one of the best offenses in the league. The question at this point is whether it’s too little, too late. The Dolphins might already be completely out of the mix and sellers at the trade deadline.