NFL QB Rankings, 2026: 5 quarterbacks set to vault into the top-10

It's not really up for debate who some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL are right now, but as we have said, the order of the QB hierarchy is definitely something that many cannot seem to agree on. With the NFL now being littered with young and young-ish talent at the position, the hierarchy is going to get even messier.

As we rapidly approach the start of the 2026 NFL Season, which is now about one month away, the starting quarterbacks will begin leaving their marks, and every single season, we have quarterbacks that regress and some that take a massive step forward, which benefits the entire franchise.

With the season around the corner, let's look at the five quarterbacks who are poised to break into the top-10 at their position.

These 5 quarterbacks are on the cusp of being top-10 at their position

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Over the last two seasons, Sam Darnold owns a 28-6 regular season record, along with 60 touchdown passes, 8,367 yards, and a 100.9 passer rating. He might be top-10 in the eyes of some, but we are still pretty early on in this unofficial 'second' career for Darnold.

He did actually regress a bit in 2025. He threw fewer yards, touchdown passes, more interceptions, and had a lower passer rating, but he was still plenty good enough for the Seattle Seahawks to win the Super Bowl.

Right now, Darnold appears to be in that 'win with' tier with guys like Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy, but if he is able to produce like he did in 2024, and Seattle keeps winning and getting into the playoffs, we'll have to begin looking at Darnold as a top-10 player.

He's only been a full-time starter like this for two seasons, so simply desiring another year of high-end success would help things.

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

I do believe the hype with Caleb Williams has gotten a little bit out of hand. He did have a nice year with the Chicago Bears in 2025, but there is still a lot that needs to be proven. Williams only has the 2025 season under his belt as his lone notable year, and he was a bit erratic with his accuracy last year as well.

While the arrow is pointing up, Williams has to take another step forward, specifically in getting that completion percentage higher and simply playing a more accurate brand of football. With that said, Williams does not throw many interceptions and did take fewer sacks, so he is a polished player in those aspects, but there is more that needs to happen for us to truly consider him top-10.