NFL QB Rankings, 2026: 5 quarterbacks set to vault into the top-10

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Bo Nix has had two solid seasons so far for the Denver Broncos. Once again, he might be in the top-10 depending on who you ask, but the overall opinion doesn't seem to thrust Nix into that tier just yet. We've seen the Broncos win 24 regular season games across his two seasons, and if not for a devastating ankle injury, the Broncos very likely would have made the Super Bowl this year.

Nix has put up respectable passer numbers, but there has been some meat left on the bone. In 2025, the Broncos pass-catchers registered 43 drops, according to Pro Football Reference, which was the second-most in the NFL.

Nix was honestly carrying this team at times on offense, as they didn't have a consistent go-to player, which is the main reason why they swung a deal for Jaylen Waddle.

With Waddle in the mix and offensive coordinator Davis Webb calling the plays, it's all lining up for Nix to have the best season of his career, which would be able to get some into the top-10.

CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud was every bit of a top-10 quarterback during his rookie season in 2023, but he's been rather average the past two seasons. With that said, the Houston Texans patched up the offensive line this offseason and also added David Montgomery at running back.

Overall, this is the most talented group of players on offense that Stroud has had, and with a long-term contract also being on the line, Stroud is set up to have a massive season. I'd also add that it's not like he hasn't played this well before.

Stroud took the league by storm in 2023 and was honestly a top-5 quarterback at times. We've seen him play at this level once before. Why can't he do it again?

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence was on fire in the final six games of the 2025 season. Here's what he did across that stretch:



6-0

1,600 yards

15 passing touchdowns

1 interception

113.2 passer rating

Had Lawrence done this across a full 17-game season, he'd have been on pace for 43 touchdown passes, three interceptions, and 4,533 yards. Lawrence ended the year as an MVP candidate and is someone who has shown flashes, but nothing has carried over across multiple seasons.

It does finally feel like something could be brewing in that ballpark with Liam Coen at the helm, so even if Lawrence isn't quite as prolific in 2026, his being able to sustain the type of production many of us think he can would absolutely get him into the top-10 tier.