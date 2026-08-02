NFL QB Rankings, 2026: Ranking every QB making at least $50 million per year

It's not a shock that the quarterback position is the highest-paid position in sports. That isn't going to change, either. Right now, there are two quarterbacks who make at least $60 million per year, and there are 12 who make at least $50 million per year.

But unfortunately, not every quarterback who is highly-paid brings that kind of production to the field, but at the same time, many of these quarterbacks at least provide competent stability for their franchises, so it's definitely a fine line to walk with this position.

Since we're into August and have football coming soon, let's dig more into the quarterback situation across the league. We've taken one of our more unique angles with our latest power rankings, ranking the quarterbacks who make at least $50 million per year. We're ranking them based on their overall skillset at the position.

All contract data is taken from Over The Cap

Power-ranking every quarterback who makes at least $50 million per year

12. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles, $51 million per year

Jalen Hurts is a quarterback. He's not someone who is going to consistently beat you with his arm, but he's shown the ability to be capable. With a nice rushing ability, Hurts always has that in his back pocket, but the 2026 season does feel like a major year for Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, as this team, despite winning double-digit games four years in a row, just have not been able to find that kind of consistency you would expect.

They have gone one-and-done in the playoffs in 2023 and 2025, and this 'yo-yo' type of success just cannot continue into 2027. For Hurts, he could not only be playing for his Eagles future, but could also be playing for another long-term contract. There is a ton of pressure on his shoulders for 2026.

11. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers, $53 million per year

Brock Purdy is a fine quarterback. He's efficient but has actually not yet played a full 17 games in his career. He's already entering year five in this league, so being able to actually stay on the field for a full season is important here.

With that being said, the San Francisco 49ers have won a ton of games with Purdy under center, and while wins are not directly a quarterback stat, winning does follow some of the league's best quarterbacks. Furthermore, Purdy has also been good enough to help the 49ers appear in the Super Bowl.

Overall, Purdy does kind of max-out as a top 10-12 quarterback when he's at his best. He'll start in this league for the next decade, but I would not be shocked if he had a Kirk Cousins-type of career - efficient, but not able to get over that hump.