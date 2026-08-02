NFL QB Rankings, 2026: Ranking every QB making at least $50 million per year

10. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars, $55 million per year

Trevor Lawrence really played his tail off down the stretch in the 2025 season. He ended the year on a strong enough note that he was an MVP finalist. While Lawrence hasn't really cemented himself as a top quarterback in this league, the way he ended 2025 could really set the stage for something special in 2026.

I also believe we can't get too out of hand here - Lawrence definitely wasn't that great to begin the season, so something he could do to really make us rank him high is actually carry a high level of play throughout 2026.

Sure, he'll have some bad games here and there but sustaining that success is crucial.

9. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers, $52.5 million per year

Justin Herbert has been a fine regular season quartreback for years, but the overall lack of playoff success is notable, and it makes you wonder if this is a hump that Herbert will ever be able to get over. Yes, he's a productive player, but he's got three horrid playoff performances and owns an 0-3 record.

Herbert knows how to play the game at a moderately high level, and with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel in the mix, perhaps his production can reach new heights this year.

8. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers, $55 million per year

Jordan Love has played in 15 regular season games in each of the last two seasons, so staying on the field for a full 17 games is something he's struggled with a bit. With that being said, Love is the complete package at the position.

He can make all the throws on the field and is quite athletic as well. We have seen the Green Bay Packers not do much in the playoffs in the Love era, though, but if nothing else, it's only year four of his starting for the team.

He's one of many quarterbacks, as you can see on this list, who makes $55 million per year. That was the last real major quarterback contract milestone before the new tier of $60 million per year.

7. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, $60 million per year

Dak Prescott is one of two players who makes $60 million per year or more. While Prescott's deal might seem a bit too much, it could become buried in the next couple of seasons with the coming wave of potential quarterback extensions. Prescott is an excellent pocket passer and has been one of the league's best for much of his career. He owns a winning record and actually averages a 10-7 record over a full 17-game season.

He's been in the NFL for 11 years now, so this success has been sustainable for a while. Yes, the playoff success isn't there, but Prescott does what you want your franchise quarterback to do, and with the Dallas Cowboys revamping the defense this offseason, playoffs could await.

6. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions, $53 million per year

Jared Goff came into the NFL in the 2016 draft, the same year as Prescott, and I believe Goff is a souped-up version of Prescott. Goff is a wizard from the pocket and is one of the more prolific quarterbacks in the NFL, having thrown for no fewer than 29 touchdown passes the past four years.

With how things are trending with Goff, he'll soon end up ranking very high on all-time quarterback categories like passing yards and touchdowns. He's been consistenty solid for about 90 percent of his career and is No. 6 in our power rankings. He's making $53 million per year on his current deal.