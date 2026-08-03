NFL QB Rankings: All 32 starters ranked by tiers for the 2026 season

Tier 3: Reliable veterans with limited star potential - Sam Darnold, CJ Stroud, Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray

We're now entering the slightly above average tier with this group. What we have here is the third tier, which are the reliable veterans that come with a limited ceiling. We did just see guys like Sam Darnold and Jalen Hurts recently win the Super Bowl, but they're both limited players.

Darnold has been a backup for much of his career and is only just now breaking out, and Hurts has always been a limited player and a below-average passer. CJ Stroud of the Houston Texans was outrageous during his rookie season but has since cooled off and owns a passer rating of 89.6 since the 2024 season.

Brock Purdy has started in a Super Bowl before, but he doesn't really stay as healthy as you'd like and is a physically limited player. Baker Mayfield is definitely a stable starter, but there doesn't appear to be a true high-end element to his game, and I'd also say something similar for Kyler Murray, who is productive but otherwise nothing special.

This is the tier where loaded teams can win consistently, but your average NFL team is not winning much with this group. Playoffs are common, but it's not necessarily because of the quarterback. These guys are definitely along for the ride and not driving, if that makes sense.

Tier 2: Borderline Stars or high-end veterans - Drake Maye, Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love, Bo Nix, Jared Goff, Dak Prescott, Jayden Daniels

Tier 2 is definitely where things get frisky. We have a combination of high-end veterans like Jared Goff and Dak Prescott, and potential superstars in the making. We have four members of the 2024 NFL Draft's quarterback class here in Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, and Jayden Daniels. All four players have shown superstar potential at some point in their careers.

And while guys like Goff, Prescott, Justin Herbert, and Jordan Love may never truly become stars in this league, they're all extremely talented players and have helped their respective teams win a ton of games. For teams that have a quarterback in this tier, life is good and could get even better in the 2026 season.

The 2024 quarterback class could truly take their squads to the next level of that year three breakout actually happens.

Tier 1: Superstars and the faces of the league - Matthew Stafford, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow

The best of the best, folks. While Matthew Stafford is likely close to retirement, he did just win the MVP award and is among the best in the league. The rest are rather self-explanatory. All but one player in this group has won the MVP before, but we have seen Joe Burrow play at an MVP level. Burrow does have a Super Bowl berth, which Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson cannot say.

All of these players could very well end up in the Hall of Fame one day, and all but Stafford could still be right in the middle of their primes, which is bad news for the rest of the league. Sure, we don't necessarily see Jackson and Burrow in the playoffs every single season, but we also have to be logical here and understand that all five of these players are the five best in the league.

They all play the position at an extremely high level and have all-time elements to their game.