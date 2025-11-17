NFL QB Rankings, Week 12: Updated QB rankings following Week 11 action

The NFL is truly heating up through the first 11 weeks, and there were some wild finishes here this week. The quarterback hierarchy is also shaping up a bit as well, and we've got some fresh QB rankings, so we'll see how the 32 starting passers stand with one another.

As always, we generally take the total body of work as the driving force for the rankings, but we also have to factor in the current week of play, as the NFL is very much a "what have you done for me lately" type of league, and that has been the case for years now.

Let's get into our updated QB power rankings following some wild Week 11 action here in the 2025 NFL Season.

NFL QB Rankings, Week 12: Sam Darnold falls as Bo Nix rises

32. Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns

It’s hard to explain how bad Dillon Gabriel is, as we actually saw some Shedeur Sanders in the Browns loss against the Baltimore Ravens. The defense is top-tier, but the offense just cannot get anything going, and we might now see Sanders starting the rest of the way.

The Browns truly can’t do anything well on offense, and it’s becoming a massive issue. Gabriel is last in our power rankings.

31. JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

One of the worst things JJ McCarthy could have done early in his NFL career is not just play bad like he has been, but telling the NFL world about his alter ego, who he calls “nine.” Well, I think McCarthy should ditch that alter ego and just focus on being McCarthy.

He’s simply been bad, but that’s OK. He’s making his first starts in the NFL, so things aren’t going to come easy. The de-facto rookie could still very well be a decent QB, but we’re truly a ways away from seeing that anytime soon. McCarthy is no. 31 in our power rankings.