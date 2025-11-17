NFL QB Rankings, Week 12: Updated QB rankings following Week 11 action

12. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold takes a big hit in our latest QB rankings. A four-interception day from Darnold is about as bad as you could have predicted from the veteran QB, and this seems to be a theme with him, as Darnold collapsed down the stretch for the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 NFL Season, and that could have been a main reason why the Vikings let him leave in free agency.

Darnold now has seven interceptions over his last four games and 10 on the season, which is a crazy figure. The Seattle Seahawks lost in Week 11, and this game kind of told us what we needed to know about this team, as the Seahawks vs. Rams was billed as one of the biggest games of the season.

I guess it isn’t a surprise that Darnold got out-played big-time and that Seattle lost. The Seahawks are still a very good team, but this just was not a good outing from Sam Darnold, and you have to hope that he can rebound, as Seattle’s season is going to go off the rails if he cannot here in the coming weeks.

Seattle is still within reach of the NFC West title, so the games will only get more important.

11. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are now 5-5 on the season and have won four games in a row since an injury-riddled 1-5 start just a month ago. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens were not at their best in Week 11, but it was one of those expected, messy divisional games against a top defense in the Cleveland Browns.

But, in today’s NFL, a win is a win, and the Ravens did just that. With this team getting healthy at the right time, they could continue to stack these wins and do enough to win the AFC North this year, as the Pittsburgh Steelers just do not look that good if you ask me.

Jackson is also, for the most part, and in most circumstances, the best QB in the NFL, so he is going to get hot at some point. Baltimore should at least earn a Wild Card seed this year and are right back in the thick of the AFC playoff race.

Lamar Jackson, a two-time MVP, is now no. 11 in our QB rankings has a ton of momentum going his direction. I would not be shocked if he made a huge leap in our QB rankings as the season progressed.