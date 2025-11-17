NFL QB Rankings, Week 12: Updated QB rankings following Week 11 action

8. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen had six total touchdowns for the Buffalo Bills in Week 11 in their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so it was one of those games for Allen. He did throw two interceptions, which wasn’t good, but he and the Buffalo Bills tend to respond well after a rough patch.

Buffalo got blown out by the Miami Dolphins in Week 10 and simply needed to win this game to get right. The Bills are still second in the AFC East, though, as the Patriots keep winning and are 9-2 on the season.

Allen, though, is one of the more experienced QBs in the NFL, so one slip-up from the Patriots could give Buffalo a shot at reclaiming the division, which is something they have won for years now.

Josh Allen is the reigning MVP and can be the best QB in the NFL in any given week. He’s just inside our top-10 through the first 11 weeks of the season and could climb a bit more if the Bills stack some wins and if Allen continues to fill up the stat sheet, much like he did this week.

7. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

There are still the same issues with Jalen Hurts, but he’s thrown just one interception on the year, so that’s good for something. As it’s been his entire career, Hurts is just not a consistent dropback passer in today’s NFL.

He’s not someone who a team can entrust to throw the ball 35 times per game and does need a lot to go right around him to be efficient. Hurts is averaging just 206.7 yards per game approaching Sunday Night Football and has been sacked 25 times in nine games.

His 112 passer rating approaching SNF would be the highest of his career, but I really have doubts about his ability to go toe-to-toe with Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions. Hurts is an efficient passer in smaller doses but is not a QB who can air it out consistently.

Some have come at me for my takes on Jalen Hurts, but I just do not think he’s a special QB and is someone who the Eagles are simply winning with, not because of.