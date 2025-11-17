NFL QB Rankings, Week 12: Updated QB rankings following Week 11 action

6. Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts

Colts are on their bye in Week 11

With four interceptions over his last two games, Daniel Jones hasn’t really played super well lately. He’s also got six fumbles over the past two games and has been sacked 12 times over the last two as well.

The bye week may have come at a perfect time for the Indianapolis Colts, as the QB just hasn’t been that good lately. Still, though, the total body of work has been quite strong and is something being encouraged by.

The Colts are probably looking to extend Daniel Jones for a few seasons, as this team is 8-2, and it’s largely because of how efficient Jones has been for the bulk of the season.

But with Indy having a brutally tough schedule to end the 2025 NFL Season, some have wondered if the wheels could begin to fall off for Jones, as we have seen that over the past couple of games. The Colts lost two weeks ago and needed overtime to beat the Atlanta Falcons.

Jones is in a good spot in our power rankings, but is also on shaky ground a bit.

5. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are now 5-5 on the season after a pretty ugly loss to the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs not only fall farther behind the Broncos in the AFC West, but they are again outside of the playoff picture, looking in.

There is a world where the Chiefs miss the playoffs this year, as the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars are in a Wild Card position thus far and already have a win over the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes was simply bad in Week 11 against a tough Broncos’ defense, but he’s still been among the best QBs in the NFL this year.

And he typically always is, but I really do not think the Chiefs are going to magically figure things out this year - they are now 0-5 in one-score games after winning all 11 of those games in the regular season back in 2024.

Mahomes still has that magic in him, but it only impacts so much, as the talent around him just isn’t that good anymore, and the Chiefs looked shockingly bad after their bye week, which is usually when they are at their best. Mahomes is still a healthy no. 5 in our QB rankings.