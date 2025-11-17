NFL QB Rankings, Week 12: Updated QB rankings following Week 11 action

4. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys play on Monday Night Football

Dak Prescott has been great this year and is fresh off the bye week. The 3-5-1 Dallas Cowboys play the Las Vegas Raiders and are sporting two new defensive additions in Logan Wilson and Quinnen Williams, two players they acquired at the NFL trade deadline.

And it was good to see Jerry Jones do this, as the Cowboys have a great offense, and Dak Prescott is having another insane season. He has 17 touchdowns this year through nine games and a stellar 98.8 passer rating approaching Monday Night Football.

Prescott has always been a high-end QB but does have a lot of hate come his way because he plays for the Dallas Cowboys. However, there isn’t much Prescott can’t do from the position, and he’s going to end his NFL career very high on some major QB categories.

The offense has done its job this year, but it’s now time for that improved defense to hold their own. If the defense is better, then the Cowboys would be good enough to go on a bit of a run, as Dak Prescott has played at an MVP level during 2025, period.

3. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Lions will have played on Sunday Night Football

With 20 touchdown passes through nine games, Jared Goff has to be seen as an MVP candidate approaching Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles, and if the Lions were to win this game, I think we would need to have a pretty interesting conversation about the QB if he’s a reason why they won.

Goff has been very good for most of his NFL career, but his fizzling out those last couple of years with the LA Rams got him sent to the Detroit Lions. Goff has revived his career and currently has a 117.7 passer rating and is completing 74% of his passes, which is just an insane number.

Goff is also approaching the 40,000-yard mark and is just 31 years old, so he’s also a QB who could rise up some of these all-time leaderboards over the next few seasons. The one thing that might go against Jared Goff is that he’s not a dual-threat QB, so he doesn’t have that pizzazz that other QBs do like Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen.

However, he is absolutely in that tier and could play in the Super Bowl this year, as the Lions might just be good enough to make a run. The veteran QB continues to rank high in our QB rankings.