NFL QB Rankings, Week 12: Updated QB rankings following Week 11 action

2. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Average nearly 260 yards per game, Drake Maye is playing out of his mind. He’s thrown 20 touchdown passes through 11 games this year and has a stellar 113.2 passer rating. He has taken 36 sacks this year, which is a number you’d love to see fall, but Maye’s second year is a true breakout, and the New England Patriots are 9-2 on the season

After beating the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football, the Pats got to sit back and watch the rest of the NFL. It’s honestly hard to believe how good this team is, but Mike Vrabel has made quick work of this team, and pairing Maye with Josh McDaniels was an outstanding move.

Maye is also completing nearly 72% of his passes, which would be an elite figure for an eight-year veteran, so being able to do this as a second-year player just makes this season even more wild.

We’re to the point where we have to ask if Drake Maye is an elite QB and already among the very best in the NFL. With the Patriots headed toward an AFC East title and a top-3 seed in the playoffs, they’ll have a chance to make a deep playoff run.

1. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford has not thrown an interception since September 21st, and the Los Angeles Rams cruised to another victory, this time over the Seattle Seahawks in what seemed to be one of the biggest games of the season for both teams. The Rams now improve to 8-2 on the season and seem to be in a great position to win the NFC West this year, but I guess we can’t count out the Seahawks or Niners from making a late run.

However, at the end of the day, Stafford has been the best QB in the NFL this year and is honestly rumbling toward his first NFL MVP award, and it would be much-deserved, as the Rams are a juggernaut, and Stafford is playing the best ball of his career.

He is again no. 1 in our power rankings and likely isn’t slowing down anytime soon. It’s quite amazing to see someone like Stafford playing this well, as he was always incredibly talented but sometimes fell under the radar a bit.