NFL QB Rankings, Week 12: Updated QB rankings following Week 11 action

30. Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward has not thrown an interception in two-straight games this year, so that has to be a little win to an extent, but it’s been a season to forget for the Tennessee Titans and Ward, as they lose again and continue to spiral down the drain.

I think both things can be true, here; Ward has been bad, even for a rookie QB, but the Titans have not done him any favors, and their front office will have to hit the nail on the head over these next few offseasons to ensure Ward hits his stride, whatever that may look like.

This is one of those instances, though, where this rookie season, in a way, does not count, as this team is going to have a ton of new players on it next year, and there will surely be a new coaching staff as well, so Ward is going to see a lot of change, and it’s hopefully going to be for the better.

29. Jameis Winston, New York Giants

Jameis Winston got the start for the New York Giants in Week 11 because of Jaxson Dart’s concussion, and it was the perfect Jameis Winston experience. As predicted by many, the Giants lost this one, but Winston made some plays, and the Giants were in the game for the most part.

Winston, if nothing else, seems to be a beloved teammate and someone who is good to have in the locker room, and I do believe he should remain as their backup QB in 2026 and beyond, as the rookie Dart seems to enjoy having Winston as a teammate, and that is huge for his development. Winston himself is still a workable QB and someone who does bring value into the room, but he’s not someone you want starting more than a small handful of times, if at all in a given season.

Jameis Winston will continue to likely be ranked quite low in our QB rankings, but could fall off of the list when Jaxson Dart is healthy.