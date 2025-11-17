NFL QB Rankings, Week 12: Updated QB rankings following Week 11 action

28. Davis Mills, Houston Texans

Davis Mills is who he is at this point - he’s a functional backup quarterback and has helped the Houston Texans win a couple of games this year. The Texans, after an 0-3 start, are now 5-5 on the season, so this team has gone 5-2 over their last seven games, which is nearly half the season.

All of a sudden, Houston has some life in the AFC playoff picture and actually now have the same record as the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, which almost sounds hard to believe, but here we are. Houston has a short week and plays on Thursday Night Football, and it’s not clear if CJ Stroud will be able to clear the concussion protocol in time.

However, Mills could do some damage against a pretty weak Buffalo Bills’ defense, so that could actually end up being quite the game. Mills is no. 28 in our QB rankings and is an average backup in the NFL.

He can clearly step in and win a couple of games for you, which is a great quality to have in a backup. Let’s hope, though, that CJ Stroud gets back soon, as the Texans need him, period.

27. Justin Fields, New York Jets

It is honestly hard to believe how bad Justin Fields is, and while that might feel harsh, it’s the truth. Fields is simply not an NFL-caliber quarterback at this point and should honestly not start for the New York Jets again unless there is an injury.

The Jets should demote Fields and see what they have with the rest of the room, as his performances are continually abysmal. Sure, the low interception totals might be worth a little something, but he isn’t able to throw the ball like a QB should in this league.

Fields is on his third team in as many seasons for a reason and is among the worst QBs in the NFL yet again. The Jets are likely cutting Justin Fields following the 2025 NFL Season.