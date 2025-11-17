NFL QB Rankings, Week 12: Updated QB rankings following Week 11 action

26. Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Saints are on their bye in Week 11

Tyler Shough actually played quite well against the Carolina Panthers in Week 10, and the rookie did show a lot of poise in that game. He’s made just two starts in the NFL, so we really need to see more before ranking him any higher, but it’s a solid start if nothing else.

The interesting thing with Shough is that he’s 26 years old already, so he might be viewed as a polished product and might not have much more in the tank, which is a valid line of thinking. On a broader scale, it’ll be interesting to see what the New Orleans Saints do at the QB position, as they are surely going to have a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and might have a great QB prospect in range.

But, if Shough plays well with the rest of the 2025 season ahead of him, he might convince the Saints’ front office that QB isn’t much of a need for now. Shough is someone to watch out for to rise in our power rankings.

25. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders play on Monday Night Football

It might be time for the Las Vegas Raiders to send Geno Smith to the bench, as he is simply not a good QB at all. The Raiders play the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, and even with the Cowboys’ defensive trade deadline additions, the unit as a whole might not be good enough, still.

Smith could light the Cowboys’ defense up if this is true, but the only thing the veteran QB has really lit up this season is the interceptions. He puts the ball in harm’s way too many times and has regressed big-time since that breakout season back in 2022.

Geno Smith is good enough to serve as a backup on a contending team, but he’s not a starting-caliber QB at this point, and the Raiders trading legitimate NFL Draft capital to land Smith from the Seattle Seahawks last offseason was honestly front office malpractice.