NFL QB Rankings, Week 12: Updated QB rankings following Week 11 action

24. Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders

Marcus Mariota has done a fine job for the Washington Commanders, filling in for the injured Jayden Daniels, but the Commanders simply keep losing, and it's not getting any better. Washington’s issues this year are that they fielded an old roster, and that old roster has been hurt for much of the season.

It’s a losing formula in today’s NFL, as Jayden Daniels has been off the field more than he’s been on it, and it’s turned into a giant mess. Washington is simply a bad team again and will have a giant mess to clean up for 2026 and beyond.

If I were the Commanders, I would shut Daniels down for the remainder of the season, as they are simply not going to do him any favors by throwing him back out there with the team in the shape that it’s in.

And that isn’t a dig at Mariota, but he’s the backup QB and is obviously not their long-term solution. Washington has to make sure it gets this roster right for Daniels in 2026, so Mariota, for now, can keep dealing with the slopfest they put on the field.

23. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are a bad football team and are losers again. Michael Penix Jr was nothing special in Week 11, and this entire operation just needs redone. Penix doesn’t look all that good this year, and the coaching, outside of the defense, is just horrendous.

You have to wonder if a huge regime change is coming for the Falcons, as Raheem Morris has been a disaster of a head coach, and that might be putting it lightly at this point. Furthermore, the Falcons’ first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft belongs to the Los Angeles Rams.

It’s just as bad of a situation as you can imagine for the Falcons, and you’d have to wonder if they just want this year to be over already. I also have to admit I was wrong, here - I was high on the Falcons coming into the season and did think they had a shot to win the NFC South.

But the second-year QB Penix has not made that big of a jump, and again, the coaching is just abysmal. The Falcons are probably going to usher in some major change this coming offseason, but I do not believe that Michael Penix Jr is at risk of being replaced or anything, I think year three will be his final chance, but he’ll get 2026, for sure.

Penix is just no. 23 in our QB power rankings as Week 11 closes out.