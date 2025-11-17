NFL QB Rankings, Week 12: Updated QB rankings following Week 11 action

22. Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals

Statistically, Joe Flacco has played well for the Cincinnati Bengals, this year, but it’s been nothing special, and the Bengals again lost, so I am not sure this team has any chances of making the playoffs this year, even if Joe Burrow were to return to the lineup.

Flacco has been slinging the ball all over the place and does tend to put the ball in harm’s way more often than you’d like him to. He is what he is at this point - a functional backup and someone who does sometimes have a high ceiling when he gets his chances.

But he’s been a losing QB for years now. If nothing else, though, Flacco continually displays the ability, even at his age, that he belongs in the NFL, so if he wanted to keep playing in 2026, which might be possible, he could absolutely find a home as a backup QB on a contending team, as he’s just seen so much in the NFL and has won a Super Bowl.

Flacco’s time in the NFL as a starter might also be coming to an end, so you figure he wants to go out with a bang, right? He’s no. 22 in our QB power rankings, and this is about as high as he can go at this point.

At one point in time, Joe Flacco was an ascending QB, and some did think he was elite, but that was well over a decade ago, now.

21. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young threw for nearly 450 passing yards in Week 11 and broke the Carolina Panthers’ franchise record for passing yards in a game, passing Cam Newton. The Panthers won in overtime and now move to 6-5 on the season, actually keep themselves alive in the NFC South playoff race, as wild as that might sound.

The Panthers trail the Buccaneers by just one loss, so this division could come down to the wire. Young was great in Week 11 and does deserve a lot of credit for this one. He now has 14 touchdown passes on the season and is definitely having the best year of his NFL career.

However, I am truly not sure if it would be enough for the Panthers to stick with him for 2026 and beyond, but if he can keep up playing efficiently, the Panthers would give him year four. You do have to wonder how high of a ceiling this team has with Young as their QB, but this was a huge win for the franchise, and the QB himself seems to be beloved by his teammates, and that does go far in today’s NFL.

Bryce Young is a so-so no. 21 in our power rankings, as he has not played well like this all year, to be honest.