NFL QB Rankings, Week 12: Updated QB rankings following Week 11 action

18. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence only has two games this year where he’s thrown more than one touchdown pass, and he has just overall played forgettable football this year. I feel like the Jacksonville Jaguars are winning in spite of their QB, but I guess they are still winning.

Lawrence simply has not been nearly as good as many of us thought he would be coming into the NFL back in the 2021 NFL Draft, but the Jaguars seem to have found something with Liam Coen, their head coach.

A huge win over the LA Chargers does give them a head-to-head tiebreaker over LA if they were to need it, and the Jags are now 3-0 against AFC West opponents this year. They play the Denver Broncos in a few weeks, so that should be an interesting game.

Lawrence just has not been that good this year but has also played well enough for the Jaguars to win six of their first 10 games, which is good for something. He is no. 18 in our power rankings. When can this QB officially turn the corner? If not soon, will he ever in the NFL? Is he just a late-bloomer?

17. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are now 4-7 on the season after a win over the Washington Commanders in the latest NFL international game. Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have not been a great team this year, but they are clearly still playing for head coach Mike McDaniel, and it seems like both McDaniel and Tagovailoa will each return in 2026.

The Dolphins’ starting QB, if nothing else, has never finished a season with a losing record, and that is good for something in today’s NFL. His ceiling is a bit lower when you look at other QBs in the NFL, but he has consistently won in the NFL.

And he can also be a high-end passer in the league as well. I don’t think the Dolphins have enough to make a playoff push or anything, but they have at least begun to stack some wins together, and that’s good for something.

Winning just one game in the NFL is hard, but the Dolphins are showing some fight out there, and Tua Tagovailoa is capable of playing well from time to time, so we have to give him credit for that.