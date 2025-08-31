NFL Quarterback Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers approaching Week 1

24. Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

Joe Flacco won the Cleveland Browns starting QB job, but with two rookie quarterbacks behind him, it’s only a matter of time before Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders get on the field. Flacco is a fine backup and does have some starting-caliber spurts in him, as he has simply played so much football in his NFL career and has seen it all. The Browns might honestly not be as bad as you think, as they have solid play in the trenches, but the QB situation will bring them down a bit.

23. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold had a great year with the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 NFL Season, but I am actually not buying it, as there is way more bad football in his career than there is good, and the Seattle Seahawks simply do not have the infrastructure in place that the Vikings had in 2024, so it’s going to be a rocky year for Darnold and what appears to be a very below-average offense in 2025. Darnold is 23rd in our power rankings.

22. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

The player Sam Darnold replaced in Seattle, Geno Smith seems to have a loud minority of believers in the NFL, and it’s just odd. Smith is in his mid-30s and is a regressing QB who had about a year and a half of solid QB play with the Seahawks a couple of years ago. He was traded for a third-round pick for a reason and is quite easily the worst QB in the AFC West. There isn’t much to like about Geno Smith heading into 2025.

21. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams threw 20 touchdowns against just six interceptions in 2024, which is something, but Williams has to learn how to get rid of the ball quicker and simply not take as many sacks. If he can do that in Ben Johnson’s offense in the 2025 NFL Season, Williams is going to shoot up these rankings and get near the top-10. He’s just outside the top-10 in our power rankings.