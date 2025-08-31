NFL Quarterback Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers approaching Week 1

16. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

There is a lot to like with Kyler Murray as a quarterback, as he has shown a strong ability as a passer and is elite with the ball in his hands, but for whatever reason, he’s never put all of it together, and some have wondered if he ever will. Now already entering his seventh season in the NFL, Kyler Murray has established himself as a fine, average QB with some top-10 upside here and there. Murray and the Arizona Cardinals do have a strong roster and could sneak into the playoffs in 2025, though.

15. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

I have been low on Jalen Hurts for a while; he’s an average QB on a super-team. He’s never thrown for 25 touchdown passes in season and has never reached the 4,000-yard mark. Simply put, he’s a below-average passer who can’t consistently operate an NFL-caliber passing attack. There’s a reason why GM Howie Roseman put all of these elite players around Hurts. Sure, he can perform when the pressure gets high, but as a QB under normal circumstances, Hurts doesn’t wow you besides the running ability, but he sometimes takes off with his legs because he doesn’t always see the field well.

14. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy is a solid quarterback but isn’t going to carry a team on his back. He’s no. 14 in our power rankings and did get a huge contract extension this past offseason. If nothing else, Purdy is going to keep the San Francisco 49ers in the playoff hunt as long as things don’t fly off the rails, but he’s not close to being among the elite passers in the NFL.

13. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott tends to play quite well coming off a notable injury or a down year in play, so that does bode well for the Dallas Cowboys offense in the 2025 NFL Season. With CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in the mix, the Cowboys passing attack could be among the best in the NFL, as Prescott can operate a higher-volume passing attack.