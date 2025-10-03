NFL Trade Block Week 5: Red-hot names who might be available, landing spots

6. Bradley Chubb, DE, Miami Dolphins

Bradley Chubb has always been a productive player and a good pass rusher, but he's never stayed consistently healthy, and it's just baffling that the Miami Dolphins gave up a first-round pick to the Denver Broncos a couple of seasons ago to trade for him.

The Dolphins are trending toward a full rebuild in the near future, so they should look to get what they can for Chubb. He's got three sacks on the year thus far and could be a very solid addition for a team in need of some above-average pass rush help.

The Broncos were able to flip that first-rounder in the trade that landed them Sean Payton and now have the best EDGE duo in the NFL in Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper, so it is safe to say the Dolphins lost this trade.

Potential Landing Spots: Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys

5. Riq Woolen, CB, Seattle Seahawks

Riq Woolen just hasn't been able to find that spark he had as a rookie when he intercepted six passes and made the Super Bowl. He's been in and out of the Seattle Seahawks' lineup, but it's clear that the Seahawks can probably move on from him. Woolen is a 6-4 cornerback, so he's truly an outlier at the positon and does have a very high ceiling in the right situation.

I could see a contender making the bold move to land him.

Potential Landing Spots: Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Washington Commanders

4. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Alvin Kamara has been with the New Orleans Saints since being drafted back in the 2017 NFL Draft and has been one of the very best receiving backs of this generation, period. A five-time Pro Bowler, Kamara has nearly 12,000 scrimmage yards and clearly still has something left in the tank.

While you may get annoyed at my suggestion; the Kansas City Chiefs would make a lot of sense, as they need another weapon out of the backfield, and Kamara fits that offense like a glove. The LA Chargers might also be in the market for another running back with the injury to Najee Harris as well.

Potential Landing Spots: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers