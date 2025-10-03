NFL Trade Block Week 5: Red-hot names who might be available, landing spots

3. Russell Wilson, QB, New York Giants

The New York Giants stopped the Russell Wilson experiment after just three games, and that made sense. To be frank, the Giants probably should not have signed Wilson, as it seems like the team panicked when they signed both Wilson and Jameis Winston, who is also on this list.

The Giants are moving foward with Jaxson Dart, and I would personally say that Winston is much better suited to be his backup than Wilson is. However, there really is only one logical team for Wilson to get traded to, and it's the Cincinnati Bengals, but the Bengals struggle to take care of their own players, so trading for a QB seems super unlikely.

Potential Landing Spots: Cincinnati Bengals

2. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

In the final year of his contract but still just 24 years old, Breece Hall could be on the move. The New York Jets are a disastrous 0-4, and the front office could definitely fetch a solid return for Hall, who I believe is better than most people think. He's been a productive player despite being on the Jets, a team that makes offense seem impossible.

Hall could fit with a team like the Chiefs or Chicago Bears as a solid dual-threat option out of the backfield. Both Andy Reid and Ben Johnson would surely love to have Hall, but the Arizona Cardinals also need backfield help.

Potential Landing Spots: Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals

1. Kirk Cousins, QB, Atlanta Falcons

The no. 1 ranked player on our trade block big board is Kirk Cousins, a veteran QB who once had the Atlanta Falcons 6-3 in the 2024 NFL Season, but he declined in real-time and is now the backup to Michael Penix Jr. It's no secret that the Falcons would surely love to offload Cousins, but it's not going to be easy. The Cincinnati Bengals would be the most logical destination, but I could also see a major reunion with the Minnesota Vikings if Carson Wentz can't find his way and if JJ McCarthy just isn't ready yet.

Cousins might still have something left in the tank, as he's another year removed from his Achilles injury. Could Kirk Cousins be on the move within the next month?

Potential Landing Spots: Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings