NFL Trade Rumors: 3 AJ Brown trade packages the Eagles wouldn't be able to refuse

3 AJ Brown trade packages the Philadelphia Eagles would not be able to say no to

Denver Broncos

Broncos receive: WR AJ Brown



Eagles receive: 2026 2nd-Round Pick (62nd), 2027 2nd-Round Pick

The first package is a bit of a different type of deal, as the Denver Broncos send two second-round picks, one this year and one next, for Brown. It's abundantly clear that the Broncos need a 'go-to' weapon in the passing game, as Denver cannot keep relying on Courtland Sutton as the no. 1 target.

Denver's passing attack can be a top unit, as Bo Nix clearly has the goods, but the playmakers simply aren't good enough. Philly adds multiple top-75 picks for Brown, who is set to play in his age-29 season in 2026.

New England Patriots

Patriots receive: WR AJ Brown



Eagles receive: 2026 2nd-Round Pick (63rd), 2026 3rd-Round Pick (95th)

The second offer would reunite Brown with Mike Vrabel, who were both with the Tennessee Titans. The Eagles snag a second-round pick and a third-round pick this year, adding two top-100 selections to rebuild necessary roster holes.

Roseman would probably try to get a first-round pick out of any team he's negotiating with, but it simply might end up being too much unless another team ends up getting desperate. Brown is clearly still a top-tier player, so no matter how you slice it, any trade package is going to be solid compensation.

Buffalo Bills

Bills receive: WR AJ Brown



Eagles receive: 2026 1st-Round Pick (26th), 2026 5th-Round Pick (166th)

The Buffalo Bills once swung a major trade for Stefon Diggs years ago, so there is no reason to believe they can't do it again. Like the Broncos receiver room, the Bills group is quite bad and honestly a bottom-5 unit in the NFL. Josh Allen was throwing to Brandin Cooks and Mecole Hardman in the Divisional Round.

Until the front office finds a stud no. 1 receiver, Buffalo will continue the early playoff exits. The Bills offer their own first-round pick this year and add a fifth-rounder to sweeten the deal.