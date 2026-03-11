NFL Trade Rumors: 3 new Maxx Crosby trade packages after bombshell news

Chicago Bears trade pick 25 to the Raiders for Maxx Crosby

The Chicago Bears are needing to still improve on the defensive side of the ball, as in 2025, we saw this team not get to the passer frequently enough and struggle against the run. Crosby is a complete player, so he's not only excellent at rushing the passer, but he gets into the backfield with ease and has always been top-notch against the run.

Chicago is picking with the 25th overall selection in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft, and the odds that they'd be able to draft someone who is as impactful a player as Crosby are low. Furthermore, the Bears have Caleb Williams on his rookie deal, so they have every single reason to go all-in here.

One of the biggest advantages in sports is a franchise quarterback on his rookie deal, so Chicago should make this happen.

New England Patriots trade pick 63 and 95 to the Raiders for Maxx Crosby

A similar situation to the Bears, the New England Patriots also have a franchise quarterback on a rookie deal, but the Patriots made it all the way to the Super Bowl in 2025, only further emphasizing the need to be aggressive this offseason.

I would not be shocked if there were teams that wanted Crosby on their squad but also don't want to give up a first-round pick. A second and third-round pick might seem pretty light, but it's still two selections in the top-100 picks, and Crosby himself might still want to be moved.

The Raiders actively sought out trade partners, so this team was obviously willing and able to trade him. I don't see how that could just disappear, so the Raiders may end up not having much leverage in negotiations and may have to take what they can get.