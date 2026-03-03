NFL Trade Rumors: 5 blockbuster trades in 2026 we'd absolutely love to see happen

Dallas Cowboys trade WR George Pickens to the New England Patriots

The Dallas Cowboys clearly struck gold with the George Pickens trade, as they made a move for him last offseason, snagging him from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers essentially replaced Pickens with DK Metcalf, and surprisingly, Dallas came out on top with this deal.

Pickens put up nearly 1,500 yards in his first season with the Cowboys, and with Dallas placing the tag on their stud wide receiver, he's at least under contract for one more season. However, it would not be a shock if Pickens and his agency put his foot down and said that he would not play on the tag in 2026.

If that is the case, and then if Dallas can't agree on a long-term deal, swapping Pickens for, perhaps, a second-round pick, might be the best course of action. The New England Patriots were able to throw the ball down the field at an elite rate in 2025. Drake Maye clearly excels at this, but the offense does need a consistent downfield weapon.

And not only is Pickens that player, but he's simply one of the most talented and athletic receivers in the league. He's also only turning 25 years old this month. New England would get a long-term fixture on offense and someone who could further help unlock Maye.

Jacksonville Jaguars trade WR Brian Thomas Jr to the San Francisco 49ers

After a stellar rookie season, it seems like Brian Thomas Jr just tured into a different receiver. His production and catch rate dipped big-time, and with the Jacksonville Jaguars seeing guys like Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington come into the fold in bigger roles, some have wondered if Thomas could be had for the right price.

With the Jags not having a first-round pick this year, the San Francisco 49ers could swoop in, offer their first-round pick, and seal the deal. San Fran has dealt with receiver inconsistencies for multiple years now but did still win 12 games, so this team could truly be some better health and another offensive weapon away from being a legitimate contender.