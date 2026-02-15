NFL Trade Rumors: Ideal Kyler Murray landing spots for 2026 season

New York Jets

The New York Jets would be a solid landing spot for Murray, in terms of the franchise finally getting some level of stability at the position. The Jets traded both Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams during the NFL trade deadline, obviously signaling that a rebuild was coming.

And for the longest time, it felt like the Jets would be able to draft Oregon's Dante Moore in 2026, but he opted to return to school for another year. That leaves the Jets with, arguably, the worst quarterback situation in the league, but Murray could change that.

Even if only for a few seasons, Murray could give the Jets a high-floor at the position and actually make the Jets moderately competitive. In 2025, Jets quarterbacks combined to throw 14 touchdowns against 13 interceptions, and the team finished with a 75 passer rating.

The Jets simply have to get someone notable in the building in 2026, but the flip side of this argument is that the Jets might end up being too good with Murray to land one of the highest slots for the 2027 NFL Draft, a draft projected to be filled with top quarterback talent.

Atlanta Falcons

This would be a fun one. The Atlanta Falcons saw Michael Penix Jr go down with a season-ending knee injury in 2025, and there isn't a guarantee that Penix will return to himself or develop as a quarterback in a crucial third year.

With the Falcons fielding a solid defense, having a plethora of offensive weapons, and being in a winnable division, a trade for Murray makes sense. The Falcons also hired Kevin Stefanski as the next head coach, and there is just no chance Stefanski takes this job without a virtual guarantee that the quarterback position gets improved this offseason.

Murray would give the Falcons a legitimate shot at winning the NFC South and earning one of the top four seeds in the NFC playoffs.