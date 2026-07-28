NFL Training Camp Power Rankings: Ranking top boom or bust teams for 2026

3. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos traded for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle this offseason to give quarterback Bo Nix the missing link on offense, while also re-signing running back J.K. Dobbins and infusing the offense with three rookies in Jonah Coleman, Justin Joly, and Dallen Bentley, a running back and two tight ends.

On paper, the Broncos have everything you'd need for an offensive breakout. On defense, the unit has ranked 3rd in points allowed per game in each of the last two years, so that unit is again in good hands under the direction of Vance Joseph.

But if Nix can't take that next step as a passer and prove the doubters wrong one final time, the Broncos will be maxed out. This team likely would have made the Super Bowl last year had Nix not gotten hurt in the playoffs, but some still seem to be doubting his ability as a passer, as he does not yet have that notable production despite the talent around him.

2. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals revamped the defensive side of the ball this offseason in a clear effort to snap the three-year playoff drought streak, and if that becomes four years, major change could hit the franchise. On paper, this appears to be the best Bengals team in the Joe Burrow era, and in the two years Cincy has been in the playoffs, they have made the Super Bowl in 2021 and the AFC Championship Game in 2022, proving that they will go far if in.

It's honestly a bit insane that it's been three years since the playoffs, but even Burrow himself has struggled to stay healthy. Simply put, things need to line up for this team to get into the playoffs, as the prime years of Burrow, a flat-out elite quarterback, are being wasted.

1. Los Angeles Rams

There was not a more aggressive team this offseason in the Los Angeles Rams, who were on the doorstep of the Super Bowl. They added McDuffie and Watson this offseason to shore up the secondary and also swung a major trade for Myles Garrett, proving that this year is as 'Super Bowl or bust' as you can possibly get.

The scoring offense ranked 1st in the NFL last year as well, and with Matthew Stafford being the reigning MVP, it's clear that the Rams have it all. While the roster is the best in the league and the coaching staff is close to that, it does also amp up the pressure to win it all, as this team truly is not missing a single piece to do so this year.